Puducherry records its highest single-day Covid toll

The Union Territory also recorded 1633 fresh cases in a single day, taking the total number of cases to 71,709, as per the Health Department. The test positivity rate is 18.10 per cent.

Puducherry, May 9 (IANS) Puducherry on Sunday recorded 26 Covid-related deaths, which is the highest in a single day so far, taking its total toll to 965.

Puducherry region recorded the highest deaths, at 22, while there were two in Karaikal and one each in Mahe and Yanam. Of the deceased, 13 had comorbidities.

Health and Family Services Director Mohan Kumar, in a statement, said that a total of 9,022 samples were tested in the last 24 hours ending 10 a.m. on Sunday. There are 14,034 active cases, while 1,158 patients recovered from the disease.

A total of 32,965 healthcare workers and 19,458 frontline workers were vaccinated so far in the Union Territory.

--IANS

aal/vd