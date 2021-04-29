Puducherry reports 1,122 fresh COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths in last 24 hours

Puducherry [India], April 29 (ANI): Puducherry reported 1,112 new COVID-19 cases, 564 recoveries and 12 deaths in the last 24 hours on Thursday.

According to the Puducherry Directorate of Health and Family Welfare, the count of people infected with the virus in the Union Territory stands at 57,427.



Out of the total cases, 47,645 people have been discharged after recovering while 793 people have died so far. The number of active cases currently is 8,689.

The COVID-19 recovery rate of the Union Territory is 82.97 per cent whereas the fatality rate is 1.38 per cent.

Meanwhile, India reported 3,79,257 fresh COVID-19 cases and 3,645 related deaths in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

