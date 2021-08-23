Puducherry reports decline in new Covid cases

This was against the 60 cases recorded in the same period on Sunday, the DHS report said.

Puducherry, Aug 23 (IANS) The union territory of Puducherry has recorded 42 fresh Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours ending 10 a.m. on Monday. A statement from the office of the Director General of Health Services (DHS) said here.

The new cases, according to the statement of the DHS, was after the testing of 3,035 samples with the Puducherry centre reporting the maximum number of cases at 25, followed by Mahe (12), Karaikal (4) and Yanam (1).

The total number of cases recorded in the UT till date stood at 1,22,934.

Test positivity rate (TPR) was 1.38 per cent, the statement said.

The DHS report said that there were 796 active Covid cases in the union territory at present with 665 of the patients in hospitals and the remaining being treated at home.

There were no fresh fatalities reported from any of the four regions of the UT and the total death tally due to Covid stood at 1,808. Fatality rate was 1.48 per cent while the recovery rate was 97.88 per cent.

The statement said that the department has vaccinated 38,080 health workers and 22,998 front line workers. The health department also said that 5.55 lakh people belonging to the senior citizen and above 45 categories with comorbidities have also been vaccinated.

