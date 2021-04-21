Puducherry reports five more Covid deaths

Chennai, April 21 (IANS) Puducherry, which has announced a lockdown from Friday evening to Monday morning, has reported five more deaths from Covid-19 since the last 24 hours as on Wednesday, taking its toll to 722.

The fatality rate in the Union Territory stood at 1.5 per cent, higher than the national average at 1.2 per cent. The number of Covid cases continue to increase in the UT with 619 fresh cases while 283 patients recovered from the disease.