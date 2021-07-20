Puducherry saw no vaccine shortage at any time, says Lt Gov

Addressing students of the Bharathidasan government college for women, she said that the Union Territory is in fast-forward mode to vaccinate its whole eligible population by August 15, synchronising with the 75th Independence Day celebrations.

Puducherry, July 20 (IANS) There was no shortage of vaccines in the Union Territory of Puducherry at any point in time, Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundaraajan said.

The Lt Governor called upon the youths to become the brand ambassadors of vaccination, stressing that vaccination makes one stronger against a pandemic like Covid-19.

She called upon the people to come forward voluntarily to vaccinate themselves and motivate others, noting that she while she had got her first jab at Puducherry, she got her second dose with the tribal population of Telangana where she is in charge as Governor, to convince them after learning about some hesitancy on their part.

She also said that Union Territory has implemented a special scheme to supply natal kits, comprising health mix powder, ghee, and protein biscuits to pregnant women.

