Puducherry sees daily Covid cases cross 1,000 mark

Chennai, April 25 (IANS) Puducherry on Sunday saw its daily Covid tally cross the 1,000 mark for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic, as it reported 1,008 fresh cases and 24 deaths.

Meanwhile, 476 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

The Union Territory has 7,288 active cases on Sunday, out of which 5,901 are in home isolation/treatment.