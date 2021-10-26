Puducherry to give free 10 kg rice, 2 kg sugar under PDS for Diwali

Puducherry, Oct 26 (IANS) Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on Tuesday said thathis government would provide 10 kg rice and 2 kg sugar to every family covered under the Public Distribution System (PDS) for Diwali.

"The state Civil Supplies Department and Consumer Welfare Department are making arrangements to make this happen. Around 3.5 lakh families would benefit from this scheme.