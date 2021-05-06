Puducherry to have deputy chief minister

The Chief minister designate hinted that he will be having a Deputy Chief minister.

Puducherry, May 6 (IANS) Three time Chief minister and President of the All India NR Congress (AINRC), N. Rangaswamy who led the NDA to victory in the Puducherry assembly election will be sworn in as Chief minister on Friday.

Rangaswamy while speaking to IANS said, "We are thinking of a Deputy Chief Minister and if the Centre proposes that, we will consider it."

The Union Territory of Puducherry has never had a Deputy Chief Minister and in all likelihood, BJP leader Namassivayam would have that post. NR cabinet is likely to have 7 members including the Chief minister with 3 members each from AINRC and the BJP.

The BJP is likely to induct John Kumar as the minority face of the NR government and the other names will be finalized soon, according to the BJP Puducherry leadership.

BJP Puducherry state president, Saminathan while speaking to IANS said, "The party is in the process of finalizing the names to be inducted in the NDA government. There are possibilities of a Deputy Chief Minister and this will be the first time that Puducherry will be having a Deputy Chief Minister."

--IANS

