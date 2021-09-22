Puducherry to hold local body elections after 15 year gap

Addressing a press conference, the SEC said that the elections, being held on directions from the Supreme Court, will be held on October 21, October 25, and October 28. Counting of votes will be held on October 31.

Chennai, Sep 22 (IANS) Puducherry will have three-phased local body polls in October, after a gap of fifteen years, Puducherry State Election Commissioner, Roy P. Thomas announced on Wednesday.

Elections would be held for a total of 1,149 posts that include five Chairpersons of municipalities and 116 councillors of municipal wards, 108 commune panchayat ward councillors, presidents of 108 village panchayats, and 812 village panchayat members.

In the first phase, elections would be held for municipalities of Karaikal, Mahe, and Yanam along with five commune panchayats in Karaikal region, Kotucherry, Nedungadu, Neravy, Thirumalairayanpattinam, and Thirunallar.

Elections will be held in Puducherry and Oulgaret municipalities in the second phase and the five commune panchayats in Puducherry, Ariyankuppam, Bahour, Munnadipet, Nettapakkam, and Villianur will be taken up in the third phase.

Filing of nominations for the first phase will begin from September 30, for the second phase from October 4, and for the third phase from October 7.

The State Election Commissioner said that polling would be held from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and the last one hour will be dedicated to Covid-19 patients. He said that EVMs will be used for the first time in Puducherry local body elections.

A total electorate of 10,03,256 will be exercising their right to franchise in 1,629 polling stations, he added.

