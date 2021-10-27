Puducherry to open schools for classes 1-8 from Nov 8

The education minister while addressing media persons said that classes will be held on alternate days in both state and private schools in the Union Territory.

Puducherry, Oct 27 (IANS) The Union Territory of Puducherry will open schools for students of I to VIII from November 8. This was announced by state education minister, A. Namassivayam on Wednesday.

He said that classes for 1,3,5 and 7 would be held on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, and classes for 2,4, and 8 would be held on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

The minister said that classes for urban areas will be conducted from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and in rural areas from 9.30 p.m. to 1.30 p.m. The minister said that students can also attend online classes and that there are no compulsions for the students to attend classes physically. He said that lessons would be available on the YouTube channel of the education department.

Namassivayam said that the education department is considering to conduct full-day classes for 9-12 classes. He said that there would not be any mid-day meals for students of Classes I to VIII.

The minister however said that there would be free bus services for the children to attend schools.

--IANS

aal/skp/