Puducherry to remain under lockdown on counting day

On the counting day of May 2, the Union Territory will remain under lockdown and only those allowed to come out including essential services will be allowed movement. Those who are on duty during counting of votes will also be permitted.

Chennai, April 28 (IANS) The night curfew and lockdown restrictions imposed up to April 30 in Puducherry have been extended to May 3.

Victory processions are not allowed as directed by the Election Commission.

No gatherings and congregations will not be allowed and people are advised to stay indoors. Those who are authorised to enter the counting hall will have to be in procession a Covid negative certificate to enter the premises.

Candidates, agents, counting officials and media persons should have to undergo either RTPCR or RAT test.

Not more than two persons are allowed to accompany the wining candidate or his representative to receive the certificate from the Returning officer.

