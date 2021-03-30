Puducherry's High Command has failed on all fronts: PM Modi attacks Congress

Puducherry [India], March 30 (ANI): Targetting the "non-performing" Congress government over the years in Puducherry, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the "High Command" of the poll-bound Union Territory has failed on all fronts.



"In the long list of non-performing Congress governments over the years, the previous Puducherry Government has a special place. The 'High Command' Government of Puducherry failed on all fronts," Prime Minister Modi said while addressing an election rally here.

Taking a jibe at Puducherry Chief Minister Velu Narayanasamy, he said the Puducherry election 2021 is unique as the sitting Chief Minister has not been given a ticket.

"I have had a reasonably long experience in politics. I have seen many elections. But, the Puducherry election 2021 is unique. Do you know why? Because the sitting Chief Minister has not been given a ticket, the PM said.

He further promised that if elected, the NDA will work to make Best Puducherry. "By Best, I mean Business Hub. Education Hub. Spiritual Hub. Tourism Hub," he said.

The polling for 30 assembly seats in Puducherry will be held on April 6. (ANI)

