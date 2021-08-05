Pulichintala gate breaks, 6 lakh cusecs of water to be released

In an effort to install a stop lock gate, he said officials are continuing to release the flood waters from the Krishna river.

Amaravati, Aug 5 (IANS) With the 16th breakdown in the multi-purpose Pulichintala Project in Guntur district, Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) Commissioner K. Kannababu on Thursday said up to 6 lakh cusecs of flood water could be released.

Till 7 p.m. on Thursday, water outflow from the project amounted to 5 lakh cusecs, while another 1.3 lakh was from the Prakasam Barrage at Vijayawada.

Kannababu said the first warning could be issued at the Prakasam barrage on Thursday night, while the Krishna and Guntur district administrations have been alerted to regularly track the water flow in the river.

"Already, a team of 24 National Disaster Response Force members is ready in Vijayawada. If needed, more emergency response teams are also ready," he said.

The Commissioner also appealed to the people to lend a helping hand to officials, if needed, while cautioning all the people living along the river to stay safe and alert.

"Do not travel in the river on boats, motor boats and steamers. Avoid swimming, taking baths, fishing or letting cattle, sheep or goats into the river," he added.

--IANS

sth/vd