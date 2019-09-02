Pulwama man sustains stone injuries on head, hospitalised

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): A 30-year-old man from Pulwama was admitted to SMHS Hospital in Srinagar with head injuries sustained due to stone pelting, police officials said.

The identified as Mohammad Yaseen Bhat is currently admitted in the hospital and undergoing treatment.

Further details in the matter are awaited.



On August 26, in a stone-pelting incident in Bijbhera, a local driver identified as Noor Mohammad, succumbed to injuries.

"The victim suffered head injuries during stone-pelting. He was shifted to a hospital in Soura but succumbed to his injuries and was declared brought dead," police had said.

Security was increased in the region after the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the state into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh on August 5. (ANI)

