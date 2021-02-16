Pulwama terror attack: Rahul Gandhi slams PM for his ignorance on intelligence inputs

New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday once again slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his ignorance on intelligence inputs, which he claims led to the Pulwama terror attack in 2019.



"On 14th Feb 2019, the PM was busy shooting a film having ignored prior intelligence inputs and leaving our jawans to die in Pulwama. Why were actionable intelligence inputs ignored?" the Congress leader questioned.

He also shared a news clipping which stated "Pulwama terror attack happened despite the two successive actionable intelligence inputs."

The attack on the CRPF convoy took place in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on February 14, 2019.

A suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the bus. The convoy had 78 buses in which around 2,500 personnel were traveling from Jammu to Srinagar. (ANI)