Pune: Case registered against man for giving triple talaq to wife

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 6 (ANI): A case has been registered against a 32-year-old man for pronouncing triple talaq to his 29-year-old wife, police said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a press conference Joint Commissioner of Police Pune, Ravindra Shisve said, "An FIR is registered with Hadapsar police station here under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, against a 32-year-old man for giving triple talaq to his 29-year-old wife by sending her a letter."



"Police have registered a case against the accused who is identified as Javed Nasir Shaikh, a resident of Mundhwa area in Pune," Shisve said.

The joint police commissioner said, "The couple has already filed a court case for divorce in 2018 which is yet to come to a final verdict. Meanwhile, the accused has sent a letter to the victim through a post stating Triple Talaq and he mentioned that he has given her talaq through this letter by saying the three words."

"The couple got married in January 2018 and after six months of marriage they separated but the case was filed in court for divorce which is still going on," the police official added. (ANI)

