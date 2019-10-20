Pune: India-Maldives joint military exercise 'Ex EKUVERIN - 2019' culminates

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 20 (ANI): India-Maldives joint military exercise 'Ex EKUVERIN - 2019' culminated on Saturday with an impressive closing ceremony held at Foreign Training Node, Aundh Military Station, Pune.

"The 14 day Joint Training that commenced on October 7, included joint training of the contingents in counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations in semi-urban environment under the UN mandate, developing interoperability and cohesion between both the contingents," read an official statement.

The Maldivian contingent was represented by Marine troops of Maldivian National Defence Force, while the Indian side was represented by a battalion of the MAHAR regiment.As part of validation exercise held on Saturday, troops of both the armies carried out specialised joint counter-terrorist operations which were witnessed by dignitaries of both the armies.The validation exercise was reviewed by Major General JJ Mathews of the Indian Army in the presence of senior Army Officers of both the participating countries. The Maldivian side was represented by Brigadier General Waise Waheed. The exercise concluded with a ceremonial closing ceremony."Exercise EKUVERIN-2019 was very successful in increasing the bonhomie and camaraderie amongst both the participating nations. The troops shared best practices being followed by both nations in varied terrain and the exercise provided an opportunity to both the armies for greater understanding and strengthening mutual trust and cooperation," the statement read.Starting 2009, the Indian Army and the Maldives National Defence Force have been holding the Exercise Ekuverin, meaning 'friends' in the Maldivian language, in their countries on alternating years. (ANI)