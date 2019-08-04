Pune: NDRF team rescues seven family members following heavy rains

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Aug 4 (ANI): A team of NDRF personnel on Sunday rescued seven members of a family from their house in Kamshet area here after the area was waterlogged due to heavy rainfall in the region.

According to police, the NDRF team got the information regarding the family on Sunday morning after which it rushed to the spot.



"We got the information at around 7:20 am that they are stuck. We rushed to the spot and rescued them with a boat. We took extra safety measures and tied ropes as the flow of the water was pretty heavy," said a police official.

The NDRF team also rescued several animals that were stuck in the area.

"We have also gotten information regarding 50 buffalos and cows that are stuck in the next house. We safely rescued them," said the official. (ANI)

