Pune: 2 held for betting on IPL matches

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 27 (ANI): Pune city police have registered two different cases and arrested two persons for allegedly betting on the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) matches and seized a total of Rs 92.60 lakh and Rs 65,000 from their possession, informed the police.



Acting on information regarding betting on an IPL match, the Pune Police conducted raids on Sunday and arrested two alleged bookies identified as Ganesh Bhutada and Ashok Dehurodkar.

They have been arrested from the jurisdiction of Samarth Police station and Market Yard Police station.

Prima facie both the accused have international links, the police alleged.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

