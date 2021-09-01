Pune airport to get new terminal building with enhanced capacity, reflection of cultural heritage: AAI

New Delhi [India], September 1 (ANI): To reduce congestion during peak hours at the Pune airport, The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has undertaken the construction of the new integrated terminal building at the cost of Rs 475 crore.



As per the release by the Airports Authority of India, 60 per cent of the work has been completed and construction of the new building is likely to be completed by August 2022.

The existing Terminal Building with a built-up area of only 22000 Sqm. has the capacity to handle passengers up to even a million passengers per annum (MPPA). In the year 2018-19, the existing building handled more than nine million passengers while only 5.4 million passengers were handled in the corresponding period of 2015-16.

With a massive built-up area of more than 5,00,000 sq. ft, the new terminal building will have a passenger handling capacity of 19 million passengers per annum (MPPA).

"Stretching over 360 meters in length, the Verandah is a unifying facade that not only provides protection from sun and rain but also serves as a grand urban fresco telling the story of the rich social, historical, artistic and immaterial culture of Pune & Maharashtra. The facia of the public area below the great Verandah is supported with beautiful Maratha arches and decorated columns with a finish of local dark stone which is commonly seen in most of the heritage structures around Maharashtra. The new forecourt garden design is directly inspired by one of the most recognisable landmarks of Pune - The Shaniwar Wada Gardens," read the release.

The swanky new building will be centrally air-conditioned with the provision of five passenger boarding bridges, 34 Check-in Counters and an In-line Baggage handling system. The building will be an energy-efficient building with a Four-Star GRIHA rating. Provision of 36000 sq. ft. space for F&B and retail outlets have been reserved for refreshment/pleasure of the passengers, the AAI said.

A huge canopy on the city side of the existing building & new building together will give a magnificent look to the airport from the city side.

"To give a permanent solution to the parking issue, a multilevel car park (Ground plus three-storeyed &two basement floors) with a cost of Rs 120 cr is also under construction. The multi-level car parking will have the capacity for parking of 1024 cars and will be connected to the departure area of the existing building with a sky bridge with the provision of staircase, escalators & elevators at the building aside for dropping/ going up," read the release. (ANI)

