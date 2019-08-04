Pune: All schools, colleges to remain shut due to heavy rains

Pune (Maharashtra): Due to the relentless downpour which created waterlogging and flooding across the district, the schools and colleges have been ordered to remain closed tomorrow, said Naval Kishore Ram, District Collector (DC) Pune on Sunday.



"All schools and colleges to remain closed on August 5, in view of continuous rainfall in Pune," Ram's order read.





Heavy rains have caused havoc in the district, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and other state agencies are working full time to carry out relief and rescue work in the district.



Earlier today, more than 500 families were shifted to safer places by the Pune Municipal corporation following flood-like situation in the city.



Apart from Pune, places such as Kolhapur, Satara, Nashik, Mumbai, Thane and Jalgaon have also witnessed heavy downpour in the state.



Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis today requested the NDRF to send more teams in the state to help in the rescue and relief work.

