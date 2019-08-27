Pune court issues summons to actor Akshaye Khanna, 2 producers of film 'Section 375'

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): A Pune court on Tuesday issued summons to actor Akshaye Khanna and two producers of the upcoming movie "Section 375" for allegedly portraying lawyers in a bad light.

The actor, along with producers Kumar Mangal Pathak and Abhishek Mangal Pathak, has been asked by the court to appear before it on September 9.



The order came on a petition filed by an advocate Wajed Khan Pathan, who also claimed that the movie misinterpreted court procedures.

The film, directed by Ajay Bahl and also featuring actors Richa Chadha, Rahul Bhat and Meera Chopra, is slated to hit the theatres on September 13. (ANI)

