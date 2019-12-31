Pune police cheeky replies left social media in splits

New Delhi, Dec 31 (IANS) The police in India are satirized as potbellied, purposeless and problematic, but the Pune Police are giving the "boring cop" image a run for their money via their Twitter handle.

Making the right use of puns, their witty-sassy tweets on various issues has immediately struck a chord with the Tweeple and leaving them Rofling.

It all started as one user tweeted, "Guys LSD is allowed."

Replying to the post Pune Police wrote, "Tell us where to find it?"

To this, a user called Apratim @SubtlySomebody replied, "Agar maine aap logo ko Adda bataya toh 10 pudiya meri? Chalega na Sir?" Pune police was too quick to reply and wrote, "Aap saare rakh lena. Hum bas aapko rakh lenge. Chalega na sir?" The query by Twitterati's and the answer by the Pune Police left Netizens in splits. A user on micro-blogging site Twitter, "Interesting. Feels like a human being is operating the account. Usually all official Twitter accounts are very robotic in response." A user remarked, "When Memer join Cyber Crime Branch IT Cell." "Whoever is making best tweets of the decade collection...Include this too", added another. A post read, "Unlike people looking for means to stay away from cops in other states, here people would seek to hug such a cute @PuneCityPolice." saurav/rt