Pune woman takes handicraft painting to new heights by using human hair

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): A woman from Kolhapur is taking her love for handicrafts to new heights by using human hair.

Asmita Potdar made a painting of Mahatma Gandhi using the hair of her mother-in-law.

Speaking to ANI, Asmita said: "I have made a painting of Mahatma Gandhi using hairs of my mother-in-law. Earlier I also made a similar painting of Mother Teresa, using my daughter's hair. Apart from human hair, I have also made paintings using aluminium and copper thread."





Asmita has been honoured with multiple awards including a few national awards by the President of India.

"It is an ancient artwork. It takes a lot of time. Hence nobody actually tries to get into it. We are opening a museum to display these artworks in Kolhapur soon, which will be open for all," she added.

Handicraft paintings made up of human hair and paintings created with copper as well as aluminium have become an attraction to the city's handicraft lovers. (ANI)

