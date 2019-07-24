Punjab: Museums at Gobindgarh Fort to have entry tickets

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], July 24 (ANI): Museums at the Gobindgarh Fort, in Amritsar will now have fixed rate entry tickets, in a bid to meet their operational, maintenance and upkeep expenses. Children under five will, however, be permitted free entry.

The decision was taken here during a meeting of the Punjab cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

According to an official spokesperson, the Cabinet approved the proposal mooted by the Tourism and Cultural Affairs Department to fix entry ticket of museums for different categories.The amount thus collected from entry tickets would be deposited with the Punjab Heritage and Tourism Promotion Board and the same would be utilised for operations, maintenance, upkeep and management of the museums.In case, the amount collected from entry tickets is not sufficient, the gap would be met from the budgetary grant of the Department.The Department has fixed Rs. 30 as an entry ticket for adults, Rs. 20 for students/children up to 18 years, Rs. 20 for senior citizens (above 60 years), Rs. 20 for defence personnel, and Rs. 20 for physically challenged persons.The rates of the ticket for entry to these museums, namely 'The Arms Museum' and 'Coins Museum', would be revised annually by Punjab Heritage Tourism Promotion Board after approval by the Minister of Tourism and Cultural Affairs, subject to a maximum increase of Rs. 5 per ticket.The Gobindgarh Fort was initially constructed by Bhangi Misl rulers, one of the 12 Sikh Misls, in 1760. In 1825, Maharaja Ranjit Singh conquered the fort, which remained under his occupation till the British took over in 1845. The Maharaja named the fort as Qila Gobindgarh after the 10th Sikh Master Guru Gobind Singh.In 1948, Gobindgarh Fort was taken over by the Indian Army. It was handed over to the Government of Punjab by the Government of India on December 20, 2006. Punjab Heritage and Tourism Promotion Board has been entrusted with the responsibility of conservation of the fort and its adaptive re-use. (ANI)