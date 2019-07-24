Punjab: 2 arrested, heroin seized in Ludhiana

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], July 24 (ANI): Punjab police arrested two men and seized 180 grams of heroin from their possession during a campaign against the Drug Trafficking and misdemeanours in Khanna area of the city, police said on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Rajan Kumar (36) and Arun Kumar (40).

"An FIR has been registered in this case and the accused have been arrested by the police. The interrogation process is underway and there is a possibility of major disclosures," Gursharandeep Singh Grewal, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) said in a statement today.



"A team of Narcotic Cell Khanna along with Khanna police conducted checking of suspected vehicles and persons at Pristine Mall, G.T. Road (Alour) in Khanna when they suspected two men of carrying drugs and later on checking, they recovered 180 grams of heroin from their possession," Singh added.

According to police, the two accused were getting down from the bus near Pristine Mall and later they tried to get into the bus after noticing the police check post.

Police then, stopped them for checking and seized the heroin from their possession. (ANI)

