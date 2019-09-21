Punjab: 2 held with 1.275 kg heroin in Amritsar

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], Sept 21 (ANI): Punjab Police on Friday arrested two drug peddlers and confiscated 1.275 kg heroin from their possession.

"We have arrested two persons and seized 1.275 kg of heroin from their possession. A Chinese pistol and motorbike has also been recovered," Vikram Singh Duggal, Superintendent Of Police (SP) Amritsar Rural, said in a press conference.



The accused have been identified as Sukhwinder Singh and Nirbhay. Police have made several recoveries from the duo in the recent past.

"We are trying to establish their connection. For now, we feel that they have a connection with different groups and they were given a consignment. These two work as farmers," Duggal said.

A case has been registered against the accused. (ANI)

