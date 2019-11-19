Punjab: 3 Officials suspended in Batala blast case

Batala (Punjab) [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Three officials of Gurdaspur Deputy Commissioner's office were suspended for alleged negligence of duties in connection with the blast at an illegal firecracker factory in which 23 people lost their lives.



Anil Kumar, Superintendent of Police, and two junior assistants Malukh Raj and Gurinder Singh have been suspended.

"I have submitted my report to the government and one superintendent and two clerks have been suspended. I have sent my report to ACS Home and now they will look into the matter further," Tejinderpal Singh Sandhu, Additional Deputy Commissioner told ANI on Monday.

The blast took place at an illegal firecracker factory in Gurdaspur on September 4.(ANI)

