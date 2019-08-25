Punjab: Ban on dyeing mills in Ludhiana lifted

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], Aug 25 (ANI): The ban on the operation of dyeing industries in five clusters in Ludhiana has been lifted, informed an official spokesperson of Punjab government on Sunday.

"With the water level having receded, the district Ludhiana is heading back to normalcy," the spokesperson stated.



Deputy Commissioner-cum-Chairman District Disaster Management Authority, Ludhiana, on the recommendation of the Municipal Corporation Commissioner had earlier issued orders for the closure of these industries.

The water discharging from these dyeings mills was reversing the flow of Buddah Nullah. Due to which, water was logged on the streets in the entire old city.

Besides, the municipal corporation has noticed a drastic change in water level in the Sutlej river and subsequently the STP was closed.

But now the plant has been restarted and industries from Bahadurke cluster, between Samrala chowk to Jalandhar bypass, Tajpur Road Dyeing Industry, Industrial Area-A and Moti Nagar and all dyeing plants in the focal point area are now free to operate, the spokesperson added. (ANI)

