Punjab: BSF troops spot multiple drones coming from Pak side

Ferozepur (Punjab) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) troops deployed in the Ferozepur Hussainwala sector noticed movements of drones in the vicinity on Monday late night.

According to BSF sources, its troops patrolling the area also fired at the drones coming from the Pakistani side.

Sources claimed that the first drone was initially noticed in the Hussainwala sector at around 10:30 pm.



On October 9, BSF personnel spotted drones at Hussainiwala border post in Ferozepur. After noticing the movements of the drones, a search operation was launched and later Punjab police was also roped in.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

