Punjab: Cabinet approves to raise SC Commission chairperson's age bar to 72

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Sept 16 (ANI): Punjab government on Monday raised the age bar for the post of chairperson of Punjab State Commission for Scheduled Castes from 70 to 72 years in a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh here.



"The Council of Ministers on Monday approved raising of the age limit for Chairperson of Punjab State Commission for Scheduled Castes Act, 2004, from 70 to 72 years," read a press release issued by the Punjab government.

An ordinance will be brought to amend Section 4 (1) of the Punjab State Commission for Scheduled Castes Act, 2004 to bring the change into effect, the press release stated.

Currently, the term of the chairperson's office is of six years or age of seventy years, whichever is earlier.

"This decision will help in getting more experienced persons for the post, thus ensuring effective implementation of laws meant to protect and safeguard the interests of the state's SC communities," the press release added. (ANI)

