Punjab: Cache of 7.5 kg heroin and drug money of Rs 28 lakh recovered

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], Sept 13 (ANI): A person has been arrested along with a cache of 7.5 kg of heroin and Rs 28 lakh drug money on Friday here.

"I compliment the Senior Superintendent of Police (Rural) Vikramjeet Singh Duggal and his team for nabbing the cache of 7.5 kg of heroin and drug money worth Rs 28 lakh. One person named Shamsher Singh Shera has been arrested in the matter," SPS Parmar, Inspector General of Police (IG), Border Range told ANI.



He further said that the catch is part of a campaign against drugs in the whole of Punjab by the Department in coordination with the Narcotics Department and the Department of Revenue Intelligence (DRI).

"We are interrogating the cross-border angle in this matter. We are also probing into the forward and backward linkages of the matter," Parmar said. (ANI)

