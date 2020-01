Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], Jan 1 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday arrested an Additional Director General (ADG) of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) posted in Ludhiana and a middleman with Rs 25 lakh for allegedly taking bribe.

Searches are also underway in Ludhiana, Noida and Delhi.

According to the DRI website, ADG Chander Shekhar was posted in Ludhiana. (ANI)