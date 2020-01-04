Punjab: CM announces to install bust of Ghadar Party founder Baba Sohan Singh Bhakna

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Jan 4 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday announced his government's decision to install a bust in the memory of Baba Sohan Singh Bhakna, to mark the 150th birth anniversary of the legendary freedom fighter.



The Chief Minister has directed the Information and Public Relations Department to work out the modalities for the installation of the bust to commemorate the revolutionary Baba Sohan Singh Bhakna, who founded the Ghadar Party to raise a banner of revolt against the tyranny unleashed of the British regime.

"The people of India today are enjoying the fruits of independence due to the supreme sacrifices made by Bhakna and countless other freedom fighters, patriots and revolutionaries like Shaheed-E-Azam Sardar Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev, Kartar Singh Sarabha, Shaheed Udham Singh and Madan Lal Dhingra," said the Chief Minister.

Captain Amarinder stressed the importance of immortalising these national heroes through iconic symbols, which would also help imbue the younger generation with the fearless spirit of courage with which these revolutionaries and freedom fighters fought for the nation. (ANI)

