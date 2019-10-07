Punjab: CM to inaugurate digital light, sound shows in Mohali dedicated to 550th Gurpurb of Guru Nanak Dev

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh will inaugurate the digital light and sound shows dedicated to the 550th Gurpurb of Guru Nanak on Monday evening at a stadium in Mohali.

As a part of the event, a digital museum was set up from October 7 to 9 at Sector 78 stadium in Mohali. The shows will be held at 26 places across Punjab.



The main event of the light and sound shows will be held at Sultanpur Lodhi from November 1 to 12, said an official statement.

The shows will be held for the next four months and will exhibit the life history of Guru Nanak Dev.

Floating light and sound shows will also be held at the Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh and 10 districts of Punjab -- Ropar, Hoshiarpur, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Gurdaspur, Moga, Kapurthala, Amritsar, Tarn Taran, and Ferozepur. (ANI)

