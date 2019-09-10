Punjab: Cong MLA Kuljit Nagra appointed advisor to Chief Minister

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Congress MLA Kuljit Singh Nagra was appointed as Advisor to the Chief Minister of Punjab in the rank and status of Cabinet Minister.

Nagra thanked Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday following his appointment.

Tweeting a picture of the government order notifying his appointment, Nagra said, "I am very thankful to @INCIndia Prez Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji, @capt_amarinder, Prez @sunilkjakhar Ji & Incharge @AshaKumariINC Ji for giving me the opportunity to Serve Punjab."



The order dated September 9 said, "The Government of Punjab is pleased to appoint Kuljit Singh Nagra, MLA as Advisor to Chief Minister of Punjab (Planning-I) in the rank and status of Cabinet Minister from the date he assumes charge of his appointment."

Nagra would assist the Chief Minister in planning, implementation, review and monitoring of various government programmes and schemes of the government. (ANI)

