Punjab: Dalit man forced to drink urine, beaten to death over dispute in Sangrur

Sangrur (Punjab) [India], Nov 17 (ANI): A 37-year-old Dalit man died after he was allegedly thrashed and forced to drink urine over an old dispute in Punjab's Sangrur district, police said on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Jagmail, a native of Changaliwala village.

As per police investigation, the Dalit man had a dispute with one Rinku and some other persons. Despite the matter being resolved, Rinku along with his companions took Jagmail to his house on November 7 where he was tied to a pillar and beaten mercilessly by four men. He was even forced to drink urine when he asked for water.The victim was admitted to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), where he succumbed to injuries. As per doctors, his legs were amputated.After his death, various organisations and locals have been sitting on a protest outside the Sub-Divisional Magistrate's (SDM) office, demanding justice for the deceased and his family."We will continue our protest until justice is delivered to the deceased's family. We are demanding compensation as well as a government job to one of the family members. We will neither allow post-mortem of the body nor will conduct his funeral until our demands are met," Karnail Singh Nilowal, a demonstrator, told ANI.Congress leader Bibi Rajinder Kaur Bhattal also expressed her sympathy with the family and said that strict action will be taken against the culprits."The police are doing their work. It should not have happened to anyone. We will provide all possible help to the family," she said.The Punjab SC/ST Commission has condemned the incident.Punam Kangra, member of Punjab State SC Commission said that she learned about the incident through media reports on November 12. "An FIR has been registered. Strict action will be taken against the accused as well as the police if they have delayed investigation in the case," she said.Another member of the commission said that he will appeal to the Centre seeking death penalty for the accused.A case has been registered against the accused for abduction and wrongful confinement under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act at Lehra police station. (ANI)