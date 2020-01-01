Punjab: Devotees throng Golden Temple to seek blessings on New Year

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], Jan 1 (ANI): Thousands of devotees thronged the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Wednesday morning to seek holy blessings as they usher in the New Year.

Devotees were seen taking holy dip on the first day of the New Year.



"We have come here to celebrate the New Year. We wanted to start our new year with the blessings of God. There is no better way to start the year. I wish for peace and prosperity in the country," Divya, a devotee told ANI.

"People from across the country have come here to celebrate the New Year. It's always nice to visit Golden temple," another devotee Nisha said.

Earlier, Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal visited Golden Temple in Amritsar on New Year and offered prayers.

The Golden Temple, also known as Harmandir Sahib, is the most significant shrine in Sikhism. (ANI)