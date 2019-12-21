Punjab: Family files case alleging attempted rape on 4-year-old girl

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], Dec 21 (ANI): A family here filed a complaint with the police here alleging of attempted rape of their four-year-old girl, according to Station House Officer (SHO) Varunjit.

"We received a complaint on December 18 from the family members alleging of an attempt to rape on their minor girl. We have registered an FIR and have ordered a medical test of the girl," Varunjit told ANI here.



The FIR has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The police official added that the administration was waiting for the results of the tests before taking further action.

"The family members were unclear on the issue, so we are waiting for the results of the medical tests, following which further action will be taken," he said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

