Punjab: FIR lodged against Ludhiana MLA after spat with Gurdaspur DC

Batala (Punjab) [India], Sept 8 (ANI): An FIR has been filed against Lok Insaaf Party MLA from Ludhiana, Simarjit Singh Bains, for allegedly misbehaving with Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Gurdaspur, Vipul Ujjwal, based on a complaint filed by Batala SDM BR Singh.

The complaint was filed following a verbal spat between Bains and the Deputy Commissioner on Thursday.



Bains, however, said that the case registered against him is not based on his spat with the DC but part of a larger conspiracy hatched against him by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh as retribution for the petition filed by him in the Ludhiana City Centre scam.

"I had gone to the DC office to raise the public's voice against the DC of Gurdaspur. The DC had misbehaved with the family members of those who lost their lives in the Batala firecracker factory blast," Bains said.

"I will keep raising my voice against corruption and governmental apathy towards public matters," he added. (ANI)

