Punjab: Golden Temple lights up on 550th Prakash Parv

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], Nov 12 (ANI): Gurudwara Harmandar Sahib in Amritsar, popularly known as Golden Temple has been lit in colourful lights on the 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev.

The reflection of the glittering temple fell on the 'Sarovar', the scared pond and fireworks went up in the air this evening. A large chunk of devotees visited the Golden Temple today to celebrate the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. The Temple glowed with illuminated candles and earthen lamps (Diya).



The entire Golden Temple complex is decorated and lit up to celebrate the occasion. Earlier today, people offered prayers and took a holy dip in the Sarovar to mark the celebration.

Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Guru Nanak Gurpurab, celebrates the birth of the first Sikh Guru and is considered one of the most sacred festivals among Sikhs.

This year, the festival is being celebrated with special fervour as it marks the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. (ANI)

