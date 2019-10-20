Punjab: Govt expecting around 165 lakh metric tonne produce as paddy procurement starts

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], Oct 20 (ANI): As procurement of paddy crop starts at the Mandis (grain market) in Punjab, the state government is expecting around 165 lakh metric tonne produce, which is less than that of last year.

According to Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, only around 160-165 lakh metric tonnes of produce is expected to make it to the Mandis due to the heavy rains and floods in isolated parts of the state.

"It is being anticipated that around 160-165 lakh metric tonne produce will come this season. Last year around 170 lakh metric tonne produce was procured. However, due to heavy rains and floods, some crop was damaged," Ashu told ANI on Sunday.He said that all arrangements have been made at the Mandis for procurements by the state government."Inspectors and officers have been deputed in every Mandis. They have been given strict instructions. We assure the farmers that the government will procure all the produce from the farmers on time and they will be paid in a timely manner as well," Ashu said.The cabinet minister said that as per the Agriculture Department, around 1.5 lakh hectare of land was diversified, which will also lead to lesser produce this season.He also confirmed that the Punjab government has received over Rs 26,000 crore against a cash credit limit (CCL) for procurement of paddy in the Kharif marketing this season.The farmers are also happy with the arrangements, price and procurement procedure this year."The produce was good this year. All arrangements have been made by the state government and we are also getting money on time," said Shravan Singh, one of the farmers at Dana Mandi in the city.Another farmer at the mandi, Mohan Singh said: "We receive the money within two to three days after the produce is procured. The rates are also good."The central government had on October 9 released over Rs 26,707.50 crore against a cash credit limit (CCL) for procurement of paddy in the Kharif marketing season 2019.Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had been pursuing the issue of early release of CCL to ensure timely payment of the paddy farmers. (ANI)