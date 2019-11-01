Punjab, Haryana, Centre should give specific deadlines for stopping stubble burning: Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi (India), Nov 1 (ANI): Holding stubble burning in the neighbouring states responsible for rising air pollution in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday asked Punjab, Haryana and Central governments to give specific deadlines, by when they will put stop on stubble burning.

"We want specific timelines from Punjab government led by Captain Amarinder Singh, Haryana government led by Manohar Lal Khattar and from Central government that by when they will put a stop on stubble burning activity," said Kejriwal while addressing a press conference here."By when they will make the machines and technology available to farmers so that they do not burn stubble. We want specific timelines by when they will stop burning stubble," he said.He said the people of Delhi have contributed a lot to keep a check on pollution, and about 80 per cent of school-going children have not busted crackers this Dipawali."I went to a school today. Only 15-20 per cent of children said they burst crackers. The rest did not. It is extremely unfortunate that on social media some opposition leaders were inciting children to burst more crackers," he said.He also claimed that the increase in Delhi's pollution is due to stubble burning and showed two photographs, one with a clear sky and another with pollution to bring home his point."This is how Delhi's sky looked on September 30. It is clear. This is how Delhi's sky looks now. So what changed in a month except for stubble burning," asked Kejriwal. (ANI)