Punjab, Haryana experience light rains

Chandigarh, Jan 6 (IANS) Temperatures increased in Punjab and Haryana on Monday despite light rains that will continue till Tuesday, the weather bureau here said.

Most of the areas in Punjab, including the state capital Chandigarh, witnessed mild rains.

Gurdaspur in Punjab was the coldest with a low of 4.6 degrees Celsius.

The holy city of Amritsar, which saw 2 mm of rain, recorded 8.2 degrees Celsius, while it was 10 degrees in the industrial city Ludhiana, 9.6 degrees in Bathinda and 9 degrees in Faridkot, an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official told IANS.

While Haryana's Ambala town, which was also lashed by light rain, experienced a low of 10.5 degrees, Hisar 7.8 degrees and Narnaul 8.2 degrees. Chandigarh recorded a low of 11.3 degrees Celsius, a rise from Sunday's 5.6 degrees. According to the IMD, light to moderate rain was likely at a few places in the region on Monday and many places a day later. vg/ksk/