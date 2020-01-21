Punjab, Haryana sees some relief from cold wave

Chandigarh, Jan 21 (IANS) Temperatures across Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh rose on Tuesday, bringing some relief from the severe cold wave, the weather bureau said.

However, dense fog continued in many parts in Haryana, hampering the movement of rail and road traffic.

Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, recorded a minimum temperature of 9.9 degrees Celsius, a rise from Monday's 5.9 degrees. It witnessed shallow fog in the morning.

In Punjab, Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala recorded their respective lows at 7.5 degrees, 9.1 degrees and 8.4 degrees Celsius, a Meteorological Department official told IANS.

Pathankot and Adampur towns had mild rains in the past 24 hours since Monday. In Haryana, Hisar, Rohtak and Ambala registered their respective minimum at 7.8 degrees each, while Karnal saw a low of 7.4 degrees and Narnaul 6.5 degrees Celsius.