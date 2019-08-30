Punjab: NIA files supplementary charge sheet in police station blast case

Mohali (Punjab) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a supplementary charge sheet against a member of Kashmir-based terror outfit in connection with Maqsudan police station grenade blasts case.

"The charge sheet has been filed in a Special NIA Court in Mohali against Amir Nazir Mir under relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Explosive Substances Act," an official statement said.

In May this year, the investigation agency had filed the first charge sheet in the case against two accused identified as Fazil Bashir Pinchoo and Shahid Quyoom who were studying in an institute in Jalandhar district of the state.According to the NIA, the duo had, along with Rouf Ahmed Mir and Ummer Ramzan, carried out the attack on directions from a Kashmir based terror outfit chief named Zakir Musa."All the accused persons were cadres of Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGH), a Kashmir based terrorist outfit with a Pan-Islamic ideology," the statement said.The NIA also mentioned that the charges against Zakir Musa were abated on account of his death in an encounter with security forces in May this year.On September 14, 2018, four hand-grenade explosions took place in the premises of Maqsudan Police Station in which, one police officer had received splinter injuries on his chest.A case was registered by Punjab Police, which was later taken over by the NIA for investigation. (ANI)