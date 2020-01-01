Punjab: One arrested with 5 kg heroin in Amritsar

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], Jan 1 (ANI): One person was arrested here and over 5 kg heroin and two pistols were recovered from his possession by the police on Tuesday.

"On the basis of secret information, an operations team of the Counter Intelligence, Amritsar headed by DSP Balbir Singh and Inspector Inderdeep Singh, laid down a check post on the Amritsar-Jalandhar GT Road," said Dr Ketan Baliram Patil, Assistant Inspector General of Police.



"5.150 kg heroin, two pistols along with 10 live cartridges and one black-coloured Hero Deluxe motorcycle were recovered from the possession of Bhalwan Singh, a native of Ferozepur," added Dr Patil.

A case has been registered under Sections 21/25/29/61/85 of NDPS Act and Section 25 of the Arms Act. After being presented in a local court, the accused was sent to police remand till January 6. (ANI)

