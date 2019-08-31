Punjab: People celebrate 1st Prakash Purb of Sri Guru Granth Sahib in Amritsar

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): People in Punjab's Amritsar are celebrating the first Prakash Purb of Sri Guru Granth Sahib, the holy book, on Saturday.



A procession is being carried outside the Ramsar Gurudwara which will reach the Golden Temple in a few hours. A few men dressed in traditional attire with blue turbans performed various stunts with their swords. They were followed by other people chanting Gurubanis, prayers written in the holy book, with musical instruments.

The children also participated actively in the procession showing their skills with swords.

The festival is celebrated every year after the first book of the Guru Granth Sahib was published in the year 1604 by the fifth guru Shri Arjan Dev. The holy book was carried out with Nagar Kirtan (procession) from the Ramsar Gurudwara and was placed at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. (ANI)

