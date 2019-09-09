Punjab: Police seize 1.5 kg heroin, one arrested

Khanna (Punjab) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): The Khanna Police on Monday arrested a man near Libra village after 1.5 kilograms of heroin was found from his possession.

"The police had set up check posts on different parts of roads when a man coming on foot turned back after he saw the police. On suspicion, the police checked his belongings and on frisking one of his bags found 1.5 kg of Heroin which was wrapped inside polythene," an official press release stated.



The arrested has been identified as Varinder Singh, a resident of Kapurthala district.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Khanna police station.

The man, in his mid-twenties, is still being questioned and there is a possibility of major disclosures. (ANI)

