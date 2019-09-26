Punjab: Special operation cell arrests terrorist from Jalandhar

Jalandhar (Punjab) [India], Sept 26 (ANI): State Special Operation Cell has arrested a Khalistani terrorist from Jalandhar's, police said on Thursday.

The terrorist identified as Gurdev Singh is the brother of another terrorist Gurmeet Singh who has been operating terror activities in the state from a foreign country, the police said.

Police have also recovered fake currency notes from his possession.



The arrested terrorist was earlier also taken into custody but had fled from the country after being released on bail.

Singh allegedly arranged arms for four terrorists, who have been arrested recently by the state special cell.

Further investigation in the case is underway. (ANI)

